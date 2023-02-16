|Detroit
|1
|3
|1
|—
|5
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 16 (Backlund), 15:22 (sh). 2, Detroit, Kubalik 15 (Oesterle, Bertuzzi), 18:59.
Second Period_3, Detroit, Fabbri 7 (Larkin, Perron), 2:27 (pp). 4, Calgary, Dube 16 (Andersson), 9:03. 5, Detroit, Kubalik 16 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 15:21. 6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 3 (Larkin, Fabbri), 18:43 (pp).
Third Period_7, Detroit, Suter 8 (Zadina, Chiarot), 3:55.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-13-4_24. Calgary 8-12-15_35.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 2 of 4; Calgary 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Hellberg 4-4-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Calgary, Vladar 11-6-4 (24-19).
A_17,713 (19,289). T_2:25.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.
