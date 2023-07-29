|Detroit
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Berti lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maton 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Short ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vierling ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|030
|001
|001
|—
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Wendle (6). DP_Detroit 0, Miami 2. LOB_Detroit 3, Miami 9. 2B_M.Cabrera (11), Short 2 (6). HR_Baddoo (5), Greene (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Brieske
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wentz W,2-9
|4
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Cueto L,0-2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Okert
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chargois
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Foley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Foley.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:38. A_32,936 (37,446).
