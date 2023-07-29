DetroitMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33585Totals34070
McKinstry 3b3000Arraez 2b4020
Greene cf4111Soler dh4010
Torkelson 1b4000De La Cruz rf3000
Carpenter rf4000Cooper 1b4010
Báez ss3100Berti lf-ss4000
M.Cabrera dh4120Wendle ss3000
Rogers pr-dh0100Gurriel ph1000
Maton 2b2010Hampson lf0000
Short ph-2b2021Segura 3b4010
Baddoo lf2113Stallings c2010
Vierling ph-lf2010Sánchez ph1000
Haase c3000Myers cf4010

Detroit0300010015
Miami0000000000

E_Wendle (6). DP_Detroit 0, Miami 2. LOB_Detroit 3, Miami 9. 2B_M.Cabrera (11), Short 2 (6). HR_Baddoo (5), Greene (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Brieske230002
Wentz W,2-942-340016
Foley100011
Holton1-300001
Lange100001
Miami
Cueto L,0-2644415
Okert120001
López100010
Chargois121102

Foley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Foley.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_32,936 (37,446).

