|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|M.Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Rogers pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Maton 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Short ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.210
|b-Vierling ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|2
|11
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Berti lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hampson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|d-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Detroit
|030
|001
|001_5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 7th. c-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. d-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.
1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Wendle (6). LOB_Detroit 3, Miami 9. 2B_M.Cabrera (11), Short 2 (6). HR_Baddoo (5), off Cueto; Greene (8), off Cueto. RBIs_Baddoo 3 (22), Greene (24), Short (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Vierling); Miami 3 (Berti, Myers, Gurriel). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cooper. LIDP_Greene.
DP_Miami 2 (De La Cruz, Stallings, De La Cruz; Arraez, Cooper, Arraez).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|3.52
|Wentz, W, 2-9
|4
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|76
|6.37
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.33
|Holton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.69
|Lange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.80
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 0-2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|83
|5.06
|Okert
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.16
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Chargois
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0, Holton 1-0. WP_Foley.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:38. A_32,936 (37,446).
