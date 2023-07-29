DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3358528
McKinstry 3b300010.239
Greene cf411100.308
Torkelson 1b400001.230
Carpenter rf400001.257
Báez ss310012.223
M.Cabrera dh412001.250
1-Rogers pr-dh010000.215
Maton 2b201001.175
a-Short ph-2b202100.224
Baddoo lf211300.210
b-Vierling ph-lf201000.269
Haase c300002.197

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34070211
Arraez 2b402001.381
Soler dh401002.240
De La Cruz rf300011.271
Cooper 1b401002.258
Berti lf-ss400002.295
Wendle ss300000.250
c-Gurriel ph100001.263
Hampson lf000000.261
Segura 3b401000.218
Stallings c201011.205
d-Sánchez ph100001.257
Myers cf401000.288

Detroit030001001_580
Miami000000000_071

a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 7th. c-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. d-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Wendle (6). LOB_Detroit 3, Miami 9. 2B_M.Cabrera (11), Short 2 (6). HR_Baddoo (5), off Cueto; Greene (8), off Cueto. RBIs_Baddoo 3 (22), Greene (24), Short (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Vierling); Miami 3 (Berti, Myers, Gurriel). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Miami 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cooper. LIDP_Greene.

DP_Miami 2 (De La Cruz, Stallings, De La Cruz; Arraez, Cooper, Arraez).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske230002373.52
Wentz, W, 2-942-340016766.37
Foley100011272.33
Holton1-30000141.69
Lange100001123.80
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, L, 0-2644415835.06
Okert120001103.16
López100010120.00
Chargois121102203.95

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0, Holton 1-0. WP_Foley.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_32,936 (37,446).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you