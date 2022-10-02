MinnesotaDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30232Totals29564
Miranda 1b3000Baddoo lf3210
Correa ss3021Greene cf3000
Gordon 2b3001Haase c4212
Urshela 3b4000Cabrera dh4021
Cave lf3010Clemens pr-dh0000
Sánchez dh4000Schoop 2b4000
Jeffers c4100Candelario 3b3010
Wallner rf3000Torkelson 1b3000
Palacios ph1000Kreidler ss2000
Celestino cf0100Reyes rf3111
Contreras ph-cf1000
C.Hamilton ph1000

Minnesota0000200002
Detroit20100002x5

E_Jeffers 2 (3), Miranda (6), Baddoo (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Correa (24). HR_Haase (14), Reyes (2). SF_Gordon (5), Schoop (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Woods Richardson L,0-1533223
Jax100002
Megill000000
López100010
Fulmer132211
Detroit
Wentz42-322044
Vest1-300000
Hill H,2100011
Foley H,6110000
Lange W,7-4100002
Soto S,30-32100002

WP_Woods Richardson, Vest.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:09. A_20,105 (41,083).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

