|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kreidler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Contreras ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hamilton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|201
|000
|02x
|—
|5
E_Jeffers 2 (3), Miranda (6), Baddoo (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Correa (24). HR_Haase (14), Reyes (2). SF_Gordon (5), Schoop (4).
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Woods Richardson, Vest.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:09. A_20,105 (41,083).
