|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|4
|9
|Vierling cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Ibáñez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Greene cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Haase lf-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|M.Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Short 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|a-McKinstry ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Maton ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|13
|4
|1
|12
|G.Cabrera p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|d-Gorman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Contreras dh-c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Yepez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.156
|c-Donovan ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Detroit
|200
|000
|300_5
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|010_4
|13
|0
a-walked for Short in the 7th. b-struck out for Rogers in the 7th. c-walked for Knizner in the 8th. d-struck out for Edman in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), off Montgomery; Knizner (1), off Boyd. RBIs_Báez 2 (15), Greene 2 (11), Torkelson (13), Knizner (2), Arenado (15), Carlson (8), Nootbaar (7). SB_Haase (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Torkelson 2, Haase, Schoop 3); St. Louis 6 (Carlson, Gorman 2, Contreras 2, Yepez). RISP_Detroit 3 for 13; St. Louis 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Ibáñez, Arenado. GIDP_Carlson.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 2-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|87
|5.28
|Cisnero, H, 4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.48
|Foley, H, 5
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|1.84
|Englert, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.82
|Lange, S, 6-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.15
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|89
|3.29
|Hicks, L, 0-3, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|26
|7.62
|Gallegos
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|G.Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.13
|Helsley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-0, Englert 2-0, Gallegos 2-1, Helsley 1-0. HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).
