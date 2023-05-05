DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3659549
Vierling cf-rf311011.274
Ibáñez rf311000.250
Greene cf211201.256
Báez ss413210.260
Haase lf-c401012.278
Torkelson 1b501101.205
Schoop 2b400000.212
M.Cabrera dh400001.175
Short 3b200001.364
a-McKinstry ph-lf110010.258
Rogers c201001.200
b-Maton ph-3b200001.152

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals404134112
G.Cabrera p-p000000---
Edman 2b400002.255
d-Gorman ph100001.265
Helsley p000000---
Goldschmidt 1b513001.312
Contreras dh-c511002.280
Arenado 3b502101.242
Carlson cf501101.233
Yepez lf411001.313
DeJong ss402000.367
Nootbaar rf402101.277
Knizner c311102.156
c-Donovan ph-2b000010.253

Detroit200000300_590
St. Louis001200010_4130

a-walked for Short in the 7th. b-struck out for Rogers in the 7th. c-walked for Knizner in the 8th. d-struck out for Edman in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), off Montgomery; Knizner (1), off Boyd. RBIs_Báez 2 (15), Greene 2 (11), Torkelson (13), Knizner (2), Arenado (15), Carlson (8), Nootbaar (7). SB_Haase (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Torkelson 2, Haase, Schoop 3); St. Louis 6 (Carlson, Gorman 2, Contreras 2, Yepez). RISP_Detroit 3 for 13; St. Louis 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez, Arenado. GIDP_Carlson.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd, W, 2-2653306875.28
Cisnero, H, 42-330002153.48
Foley, H, 5141100221.84
Englert, H, 21-300011174.82
Lange, S, 6-7110003221.15
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery662216893.29
Hicks, L, 0-3, BS, 0-22-313321267.62
Gallegos2-310000113.38
G.Cabrera100011172.13
Helsley2-310001163.75

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-0, Englert 2-0, Gallegos 2-1, Helsley 1-0. HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

