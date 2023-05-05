DetroitSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals404134
Vierling cf-rf3110G.Cabrera p-p0000
Ibáñez rf3110Edman 2b4000
Greene cf2112Gorman ph1000
Báez ss4132Helsley p0000
Haase lf-c4010Goldschmidt 1b5130
Torkelson 1b5011Contreras dh-c5110
Schoop 2b4000Arenado 3b5021
M.Cabrera dh4000Carlson cf5011
Short 3b2000Yepez lf4110
McKinstry ph-lf1100DeJong ss4020
Rogers c2010Nootbaar rf4021
Maton ph-3b2000Knizner c3111
Donovan ph-2b0000

Detroit2000003005
St. Louis0012000104

DP_Detroit 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), Knizner (1). SB_Haase (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Boyd W,2-2653306
Cisnero H,42-330002
Foley H,5141100
Englert H,21-300011
Lange S,6-7110003
St. Louis
Montgomery662216
Hicks L,0-3 BS,0-22-313321
Gallegos2-310000
G.Cabrera100011
Helsley2-310001

Foley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, G.Cabrera pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you