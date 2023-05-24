DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36610649
McKinstry 3b-lf401011.273
Báez ss501002.243
Greene cf422111.291
Torkelson 1b512001.234
Vierling rf411001.253
Baddoo lf200000.245
a-Short ph-3b121310.280
Ibáñez dh300000.181
b-Maton ph-dh100000.167
Schoop 2b401203.222
Haase c301010.248

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35494211
Duffy 2b400002.308
c-Massey ph100000.215
Pasquantino dh403110.262
Witt Jr. ss411100.227
Pratto 1b400013.292
Olivares lf311000.237
Melendez rf401202.207
Fermin c401001.278
Bradley Jr. cf410002.147
Garcia 3b312001.279

Detroit000103020_6100
Kansas City000100111_490

a-homered for Baddoo in the 6th. b-flied out for Ibáñez in the 8th. c-popped out for Duffy in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Greene (7), Torkelson (11), Schoop (4), Garcia (6), Olivares (7), Pasquantino (14). HR_Greene (5), off Greinke; Short (2), off Taylor. RBIs_Greene (17), Short 3 (4), Schoop 2 (2), Melendez 2 (21), Pasquantino (24), Witt Jr. (20). SB_Garcia (4). SF_Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, McKinstry, Baddoo); Kansas City 5 (Witt Jr. 2, Fermin, Bradley Jr., Pratto). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Vierling, Fermin. GIDP_Greene.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Witt Jr., Pratto).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd42-331126865.74
Vest, W, 1-011-300002151.69
Shreve, H, 52-331101164.91
Foley, H, 811-321101141.77
Lange, S, 9-10111101171.27
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke541115914.55
Taylor, L, 1-2133301237.13
Wittgren232230459.00
Hernández100003163.60

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-0, Foley 2-0. HBP_Boyd (Olivares), Lange (Garcia). WP_Wittgren.

Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_11,898 (38,427).

