|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|4
|9
|McKinstry 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|a-Short ph-3b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.280
|Ibáñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|b-Maton ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.222
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Duffy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|c-Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.292
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.207
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Detroit
|000
|103
|020_6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|111_4
|9
|0
a-homered for Baddoo in the 6th. b-flied out for Ibáñez in the 8th. c-popped out for Duffy in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Greene (7), Torkelson (11), Schoop (4), Garcia (6), Olivares (7), Pasquantino (14). HR_Greene (5), off Greinke; Short (2), off Taylor. RBIs_Greene (17), Short 3 (4), Schoop 2 (2), Melendez 2 (21), Pasquantino (24), Witt Jr. (20). SB_Garcia (4). SF_Witt Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Báez, McKinstry, Baddoo); Kansas City 5 (Witt Jr. 2, Fermin, Bradley Jr., Pratto). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Vierling, Fermin. GIDP_Greene.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|86
|5.74
|Vest, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.69
|Shreve, H, 5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|Foley, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.77
|Lange, S, 9-10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.27
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|91
|4.55
|Taylor, L, 1-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|7.13
|Wittgren
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|45
|9.00
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-0, Foley 2-0. HBP_Boyd (Olivares), Lange (Garcia). WP_Wittgren.
Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:56. A_11,898 (38,427).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.