|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|McKinstry 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duffy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Short ph-3b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ibáñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maton ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|103
|020
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|111
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Greene (7), Torkelson (11), Schoop (4), Garcia (6), Olivares (7), Pasquantino (14). HR_Greene (5), Short (2). SB_Garcia (4). SF_Witt Jr. (1).
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Boyd (Olivares), Lange (Garcia). WP_Wittgren.
Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:56. A_11,898 (38,427).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.