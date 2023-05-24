DetroitKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals366106Totals35494
McKinstry 3b-lf4010Duffy 2b4000
Báez ss5010Massey ph1000
Greene cf4221Pasquantino dh4031
Torkelson 1b5120Witt Jr. ss4111
Vierling rf4110Pratto 1b4000
Baddoo lf2000Olivares lf3110
Short ph-3b1213Melendez rf4012
Ibáñez dh3000Fermin c4010
Maton ph-dh1000Bradley Jr. cf4100
Schoop 2b4012Garcia 3b3120
Haase c3010

Detroit0001030206
Kansas City0001001114

DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Greene (7), Torkelson (11), Schoop (4), Garcia (6), Olivares (7), Pasquantino (14). HR_Greene (5), Short (2). SB_Garcia (4). SF_Witt Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Boyd42-331126
Vest W,1-011-300002
Shreve H,52-331101
Foley H,811-321101
Lange S,9-10111101
Kansas City
Greinke541115
Taylor L,1-2133301
Wittgren232230
Hernández100003

HBP_Boyd (Olivares), Lange (Garcia). WP_Wittgren.

Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_11,898 (38,427).

