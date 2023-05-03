|New York
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haase dh
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Canha dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McKinstry ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ibáñez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maton ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Short 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|020
|030
|000
|—
|5
|Detroit
|301
|000
|02x
|—
|6
E_Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 1. LOB_New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B_Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR_Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5), Haase (1), Báez (1). SB_Vierling (4).
HBP_Ottavino (Báez).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:04. A_11,363 (41,083).
