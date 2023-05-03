New YorkDetroit
Totals355104Totals31676
Nimmo cf5000Vierling rf4110
Marte rf4010Báez ss3321
Lindor ss4112Greene cf4110
Alonso 1b4010Haase dh4125
Pham lf4131Torkelson 1b4000
McNeil 2b4010Schoop 2b2010
Canha dh3111McKinstry ph-lf1000
Baty 3b3110Ibáñez lf2000
Nido c3110Maton ph-2b1000
Vogelbach ph1000Rogers c3000
Short 3b2000
Baddoo ph-lf1000

New York0200300005
Detroit30100002x6

E_Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 1. LOB_New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B_Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR_Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5), Haase (1), Báez (1). SB_Vierling (4).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Lucchesi454401
Yacabonis300003
Ottavino L,0-2 BS,3-4122202
Detroit
Wentz695512
Vest12-310002
Alexander W,1-01-300000
Lange S,4-5100011

HBP_Ottavino (Báez).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:04. A_11,363 (41,083).

