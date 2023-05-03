New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35510425
Nimmo cf500002.306
Marte rf401001.227
Lindor ss411202.216
Alonso 1b401000.248
Pham lf413100.235
McNeil 2b401000.302
Canha dh311110.228
Baty 3b311010.333
Nido c311000.125
d-Vogelbach ph100000.273

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3167606
Vierling rf411000.282
Báez ss332100.247
Greene cf411001.234
Haase dh412502.265
Torkelson 1b400001.198
Schoop 2b201000.229
a-McKinstry ph-lf-2b100000.267
Ibáñez lf200000.000
b-Maton ph-2b-3b100000.169
Rogers c300000.200
Short 3b200001.500
c-Baddoo ph-lf100001.218

New York020030000_5100
Detroit30100002x_672

a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 7th. c-struck out for Short in the 8th. d-flied out for Nido in the 9th.

E_Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). LOB_New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B_Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR_Pham (3), off Wentz; Canha (3), off Wentz; Lindor (5), off Wentz; Haase (1), off Lucchesi; Báez (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Pham (8), Canha (10), Lindor 2 (24), Haase 5 (10), Báez (12). SB_Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Pham, McNeil); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Detroit 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Greene. GIDP_Baty.

DP_Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lucchesi454401463.86
Yacabonis300003364.15
Ottavino, L, 0-2, BS, 3-4122202244.09
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz695512836.67
Vest12-310002230.00
Alexander, W, 1-01-30000015.17
Lange, S, 4-5100011171.32

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Ottavino (Báez).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:04. A_11,363 (41,083).

