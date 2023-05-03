|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.216
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Canha dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|d-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|0
|6
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Báez ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Haase dh
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.265
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-McKinstry ph-lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ibáñez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Maton ph-2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Short 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|c-Baddoo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|New York
|020
|030
|000_5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|301
|000
|02x_6
|7
|2
a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 7th. c-struck out for Short in the 8th. d-flied out for Nido in the 9th.
E_Greene (1), Ibáñez (1). LOB_New York 5, Detroit 2. 2B_Alonso (3), Pham (2), Schoop (3). HR_Pham (3), off Wentz; Canha (3), off Wentz; Lindor (5), off Wentz; Haase (1), off Lucchesi; Báez (1), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Pham (8), Canha (10), Lindor 2 (24), Haase 5 (10), Báez (12). SB_Vierling (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Pham, McNeil); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Detroit 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Greene. GIDP_Baty.
DP_Detroit 1 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|4
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|46
|3.86
|Yacabonis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|4.15
|Ottavino, L, 0-2, BS, 3-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|4.09
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|6
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|83
|6.67
|Vest
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Alexander, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.17
|Lange, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Ottavino (Báez).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:04. A_11,363 (41,083).
