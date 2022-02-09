|Detroit
First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 24 (Raymond, Seider), 2:43 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Ratcliffe 1 (MacEwen, Seeler), 3:03. 3, Detroit, Raymond 12 (Hronek, Larkin), 6:02. 4, Philadelphia, Sanheim 3 (Giroux, Lindblom), 6:26.
Second Period_5, Detroit, Suter 11 (Bertuzzi, Fabbri), 6:12. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 13 (Suter, Seider), 11:00. 7, Philadelphia, Laughton 8 (Seeler, Konecny), 11:21.
Third Period_8, Detroit, Gi.Smith 4 (Lindstrom, Veleno), 8:46. 9, Detroit, Namestnikov 13 (Gagner), 19:05 (en).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 15-11-8_34. Philadelphia 11-8-5_24.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 5.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 14-13-5 (24 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 9-15-5 (33-28).
A_13,243 (19,543). T_2:26.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Bevan Mills.