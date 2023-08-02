|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|2
|4
|McKinstry 3b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Carpenter dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|c-Rogers ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Vierling rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Baddoo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Short ph-3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|5
|13
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.233
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|d-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Peguero 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Williams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Delay c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|b-Rodríguez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Detroit
|100
|301
|010_6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|001_3
|9
|2
a-singled for Baddoo in the 4th. b-flied out for Delay in the 7th. c-homered for Carpenter in the 8th. d-struck out for Gonzales in the 8th.
E_Torkelson (6), Gonzales (1), De Los Santos (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Maton (9), Vierling 2 (12), Short (7), McCutchen (13), Joe (20). HR_Greene (9), off Bido; Rogers (13), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Greene (25), Báez (49), Short 3 (26), Rogers (31), Hayes (33), McCutchen (29), Davis (13). SB_Short (2). SF_Hayes. S_Maton.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (McKinstry, Haase 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski, Palacios, Davis, Hayes 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Maton, Delay. GIDP_Torkelson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Peguero, Joe).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 7-5
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.96
|Cisnero, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.89
|Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.28
|Lange
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|29
|3.95
|Holton, S, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.98
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido, L, 2-2
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|59
|5.18
|Borucki
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.95
|Moreta
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.61
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.69
|De Los Santos
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|35
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Holton 3-0, Borucki 2-2. HBP_Bido (Vierling).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:43. A_14,370 (38,753).
