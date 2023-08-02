DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3568624
McKinstry 3b-lf500001.235
Greene cf411110.306
Torkelson 1b500002.228
Carpenter dh210010.251
c-Rogers ph-dh111100.216
Vierling rf322001.273
Báez ss411100.226
Maton 2b301000.177
Baddoo lf100000.209
a-Short ph-3b302300.229
Haase c400000.194

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35393513
Joe 1b411011.243
Reynolds lf513001.262
McCutchen dh403110.263
Davis rf300122.233
Hayes 3b400101.248
Suwinski cf300013.223
Gonzales 2b300001.216
d-Palacios ph100001.243
Peguero 2b000000.250
Williams ss411002.250
Delay c201000.264
b-Rodríguez ph-c200001.220

Detroit100301010_681
Pittsburgh100010001_392

a-singled for Baddoo in the 4th. b-flied out for Delay in the 7th. c-homered for Carpenter in the 8th. d-struck out for Gonzales in the 8th.

E_Torkelson (6), Gonzales (1), De Los Santos (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Maton (9), Vierling 2 (12), Short (7), McCutchen (13), Joe (20). HR_Greene (9), off Bido; Rogers (13), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Greene (25), Báez (49), Short 3 (26), Rogers (31), Hayes (33), McCutchen (29), Davis (13). SB_Short (2). SF_Hayes. S_Maton.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (McKinstry, Haase 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski, Palacios, Davis, Hayes 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Maton, Delay. GIDP_Torkelson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Peguero, Joe).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 7-5672215932.96
Cisnero, H, 12100003183.89
Foley110012262.28
Lange2-311132293.95
Holton, S, 1-21-30000161.98
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido, L, 2-2334413595.18
Borucki210000172.95
Moreta121100193.61
Hernandez100001113.69
De Los Santos221110353.32

Inherited runners-scored_Holton 3-0, Borucki 2-2. HBP_Bido (Vierling).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:43. A_14,370 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

