San FranciscoDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35181Totals32686
La Stella dh4021Greene cf4010
Davis ph1000Reyes rf4122
Wade Jr. rf4000Clemens 2b3111
Wynns ph1000H.Castro 1b4111
Flores 1b4000W.Castro ss4012
Pederson lf3020Carpenter dh4000
Longoria 3b3000Candelario 3b4110
Crawford ss4000Barnhart c3110
Estrada 2b4000Baddoo lf2100
Yastrzemski cf3120
Slater ph0000
Bart c4020

San Francisco0000001001
Detroit00006000x6

LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). SB_Yastrzemski (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb L,11-742-356636
Szapucki11-310002
Young120003
Littell100002
Detroit
Manning W,1-1650008
Vest131102
Lange100012
Soto100011

HBP_Lange (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

