|San Francisco
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Detroit
|000
|060
|00x
|—
|6
LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). SB_Yastrzemski (5).
HBP_Lange (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.