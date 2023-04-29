|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|38
|7
|16
|7
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Schoop ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Báez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maton 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rutschman ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|O'Hearn ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|030
|—
|4
|Detroit
|311
|000
|11x
|—
|7
DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (7), Santander (8), McKinstry (4), Vierling 2 (6), Schoop (2). HR_McCann (2), Mateo (5), Short (1).
WP_Hall.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:41. A_17,974 (41,083).
