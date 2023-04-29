BaltimoreDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35494Totals387167
Hays lf4020McKinstry 2b3220
Mountcastle 1b5120Schoop ph-2b2010
Urías 3b4000Greene cf4021
Santander dh3120Báez dh5111
Mateo ss3113Torkelson 1b4100
McCann c3111Maton 3b4120
Rutschman ph-c1000Ibáñez ph-3b1000
Mullins cf4000Baddoo lf3120
McKenna rf2000Vierling rf4034
Frazier ph-2b2010Rogers c4000
Ortiz 2b2000Short ss4131
O'Hearn ph-rf2000

Baltimore0100000304
Detroit31100011x7

DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (7), Santander (8), McKinstry (4), Vierling 2 (6), Schoop (2). HR_McCann (2), Mateo (5), Short (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Kremer L,2-15115526
Hall352217
Detroit
E.Rodriguez W,2-252-341125
Englert H,121-333310
Lange S,3-4120002

WP_Hall.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:41. A_17,974 (41,083).

