|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.359
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|d-Rutschman ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Ortiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-O'Hearn ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|16
|7
|3
|13
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|a-Schoop ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Báez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.232
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Maton 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|e-Ibáñez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.284
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Short ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|030_4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|311
|000
|11x_7
|16
|0
a-struck out for McKinstry in the 6th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. e-struck out for Maton in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (7), Santander (8), McKinstry (4), Vierling 2 (6), Schoop (2). HR_McCann (2), off E.Rodriguez; Mateo (5), off Englert; Short (1), off Hall. RBIs_McCann (4), Mateo 3 (16), Báez (9), Vierling 4 (8), Greene (7), Short (1). CS_Vierling (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (McCann 2, Mountcastle, Santander); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Báez, Rogers 4). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_Greene. GIDP_Mateo, Báez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ortiz, Mateo, Mountcastle); Detroit 1 (Short, Torkelson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 2-1
|5
|11
|5
|5
|2
|6
|89
|6.67
|Hall
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|75
|6.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Rodriguez, W, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|98
|2.21
|Englert, H, 1
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|36
|4.91
|Lange, S, 3-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Englert 2-0. WP_Hall.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:41. A_17,974 (41,083).
