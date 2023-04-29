BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3549437
Hays lf402011.310
Mountcastle 1b512001.236
Urías 3b400001.264
Santander dh312010.222
Mateo ss311311.359
McCann c311100.179
d-Rutschman ph-c100000.284
Mullins cf400000.255
McKenna rf200001.240
b-Frazier ph-2b201000.221
Ortiz 2b200001.200
c-O'Hearn ph-rf200001.308

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals387167313
McKinstry 2b322000.288
a-Schoop ph-2b201001.217
Greene cf402111.235
Báez dh511103.232
Torkelson 1b410012.211
Maton 3b412001.167
e-Ibáñez ph-3b100001.000
Baddoo lf312010.255
Vierling rf403400.284
Rogers c400003.205
Short ss413101.750

Baltimore010000030_490
Detroit31100011x_7160

a-struck out for McKinstry in the 6th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. e-struck out for Maton in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (7), Santander (8), McKinstry (4), Vierling 2 (6), Schoop (2). HR_McCann (2), off E.Rodriguez; Mateo (5), off Englert; Short (1), off Hall. RBIs_McCann (4), Mateo 3 (16), Báez (9), Vierling 4 (8), Greene (7), Short (1). CS_Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (McCann 2, Mountcastle, Santander); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Báez, Rogers 4). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Greene. GIDP_Mateo, Báez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ortiz, Mateo, Mountcastle); Detroit 1 (Short, Torkelson).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, L, 2-15115526896.67
Hall352217756.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
E.Rodriguez, W, 2-252-341125982.21
Englert, H, 121-333310364.91
Lange, S, 3-4120002231.50

Inherited runners-scored_Englert 2-0. WP_Hall.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:41. A_17,974 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you