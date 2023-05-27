|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|1
|7
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Burger dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Haseley pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Frazier cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|González 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|4
|3
|McKinstry rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Maton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|a-Cabrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|b-Vierling ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Schoop 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Short ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.310
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300_3
|4
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|32x_7
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. b-grounded out for Baddoo in the 7th.
1-ran for Sheets in the 7th.
E_Ibáñez (3). LOB_Chicago 2, Detroit 8. 2B_Sheets (2), Baddoo (7), Greene (9), Torkelson (12), Schoop (5), McKinstry (6). HR_McKinstry (4), off Kelly; Short (3), off Lambert. RBIs_Sheets 3 (21), Ibáñez (7), McKinstry 2 (10), Torkelson (23), Haase (13), Short 2 (8). SB_McKinstry (8), Short (1), Haase (3). SF_McKinstry.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Frazier, Burger); Detroit 6 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Vierling, Haase 2, Greene). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Detroit 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Schoop, Cabrera, Ibáñez. GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Short, Torkelson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scholtens
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|68
|2.84
|Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|2.33
|Kelly, L, 1-2, BS, 1-3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|4.30
|Bummer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8.47
|Lambert
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.91
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen
|6
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|95
|3.50
|Foley, W, 2-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.66
|Shreve, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.66
|Vest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Santos 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Foley 2-2. WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:36. A_24,685 (41,083).
