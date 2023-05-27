ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3134317
Anderson ss400000.257
Benintendi lf310012.271
Moncada 3b411003.283
Vaughn 1b401000.237
Grandal c400001.269
Burger dh310000.252
Sheets rf301300.250
1-Haseley pr-cf000000.222
Frazier cf-rf300001.278
González 2b301000.196

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34711743
McKinstry rf413200.291
Greene cf511003.292
Torkelson 1b411110.238
Haase c401100.248
Maton dh300000.159
a-Cabrera ph-dh100000.169
Baddoo lf211010.264
b-Vierling ph-lf100000.245
Schoop 3b422000.237
Ibáñez 2b401100.175
Short ss211220.310

Chicago000000300_340
Detroit02000032x_7111

a-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. b-grounded out for Baddoo in the 7th.

1-ran for Sheets in the 7th.

E_Ibáñez (3). LOB_Chicago 2, Detroit 8. 2B_Sheets (2), Baddoo (7), Greene (9), Torkelson (12), Schoop (5), McKinstry (6). HR_McKinstry (4), off Kelly; Short (3), off Lambert. RBIs_Sheets 3 (21), Ibáñez (7), McKinstry 2 (10), Torkelson (23), Haase (13), Short 2 (8). SB_McKinstry (8), Short (1), Haase (3). SF_McKinstry.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Frazier, Burger); Detroit 6 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Vierling, Haase 2, Greene). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Detroit 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Schoop, Cabrera, Ibáñez. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Short, Torkelson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scholtens42-342223682.84
Santos11-300020252.33
Kelly, L, 1-2, BS, 1-31-343300234.30
Bummer2-30000088.47
Lambert132200145.91
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen62-322014953.50
Foley, W, 2-11-311001141.66
Shreve, H, 610000184.66
Vest11000191.59

Inherited runners-scored_Santos 1-0, Bummer 1-0, Foley 2-2. WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:36. A_24,685 (41,083).

