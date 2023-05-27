ChicagoDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31343Totals347117
Anderson ss4000McKinstry rf4132
Benintendi lf3100Greene cf5110
Moncada 3b4110Torkelson 1b4111
Vaughn 1b4010Haase c4011
Grandal c4000Maton dh3000
Burger dh3100Cabrera ph-dh1000
Sheets rf3013Baddoo lf2110
Haseley pr-cf0000Vierling ph-lf1000
Frazier cf-rf3000Schoop 3b4220
González 2b3010Ibáñez 2b4011
Short ss2112

Chicago0000003003
Detroit02000032x7

E_Ibáñez (3). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Detroit 8. 2B_Sheets (2), Baddoo (7), Greene (9), Torkelson (12), Schoop (5), McKinstry (6). HR_McKinstry (4), Short (3). SB_McKinstry (8), Short (1), Haase (3). SF_McKinstry (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Scholtens42-342223
Santos11-300020
Kelly L,1-2 BS,1-31-343300
Bummer2-300000
Lambert132200
Detroit
Lorenzen62-322014
Foley W,2-11-311001
Shreve H,6100001
Vest110001

WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:36. A_24,685 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

