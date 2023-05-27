|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Burger dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Haseley pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|González 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Short ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|Detroit
|020
|000
|32x
|—
|7
E_Ibáñez (3). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Detroit 8. 2B_Sheets (2), Baddoo (7), Greene (9), Torkelson (12), Schoop (5), McKinstry (6). HR_McKinstry (4), Short (3). SB_McKinstry (8), Short (1), Haase (3). SF_McKinstry (2).
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:36. A_24,685 (41,083).
