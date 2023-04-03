|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|42
|6
|9
|6
|N.Maton 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez lf
|6
|1
|1
|4
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kreidler 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haase c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Detroit
|020
|020
|100
|—
|7
|Houston
|000
|040
|001
|—
|6
E_Torkelson (1), Haase (2). DP_Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Houston 12. 2B_J.Abreu (1). HR_Greene (1), Vierling (1), Alvarez (2).
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Cisnero (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:21. A_29,272 (41,000).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.