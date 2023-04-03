DetroitHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals41797Totals42696
N.Maton 3b4100Peña ss5101
Greene cf4211Bregman 3b5230
Báez ss5011Alvarez lf6114
Carpenter dh4000Meyers pr0000
Torkelson 1b4211J.Abreu 1b5021
Meadows lf5000Tucker rf3000
Vierling rf5242McCormick cf5000
McKinstry 2b4010Hensley dh4010
Kreidler 2b1000Dubón 2b4110
Haase c5012Maldonado c4010
Diaz ph-c1100

Detroit020020100027
Houston000040001016

E_Torkelson (1), Haase (2). DP_Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Houston 12. 2B_J.Abreu (1). HR_Greene (1), Vierling (1), Alvarez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Boyd41-322233
Cisnero2-322210
Englert320000
Lange BS,0-1121110
Wingenter W,1-0100001
Hill S,1-1111000
Houston
Brown42-364435
P.Maton1-300010
Blanco100002
B.Abreu111101
Montero110002
Pressly100000
Neris L,0-1212101

HBP_Cisnero (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:21. A_29,272 (41,000).

