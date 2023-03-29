|Pittsburgh
First Period_1, Detroit, Berggren 13 (Veleno, Czarnik), 11:03 (pp). 2, Detroit, Copp 9 (Seider, Suter), 11:37. 3, Detroit, Kubalik 19 (Oesterle, Lindstrom), 16:07.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Zucker 25 (Malkin, Rakell), 4:40. 5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 33 (Malkin, Rakell), 7:46 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Carter 12 (Rust, Petry), 8:41 (pp).
Third Period_7, Detroit, Perron 17 (Larkin), 4:05. 8, Pittsburgh, Archibald 6 (Letang, O'Connor), 5:26. 9, Detroit, Perron 18 (Copp, Seider), 16:20 (pp). 10, Detroit, Perron 19 (Oesterle, Larkin), 17:05. 11, Detroit, Larkin 27 (Suter), 19:23 (en).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-14-16_39. Detroit 10-4-11_25.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 6; Detroit 2 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 14-16-4 (24 shots-18 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 3-6-2 (39-35).
A_19,353 (20,000). T_2:40.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Jonny Murray.
