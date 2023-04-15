San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42696512
Wade Jr. rf310020.242
d-Ramos ph-rf100000.200
Estrada 2b-lf612002.365
Yastrzemski cf511002.255
Davis 3b412311.341
Beaty dh200100.250
a-Ruf ph-dh200001.273
b-Conforto ph-dh100001.220
Flores 1b501001.270
Crawford ss400011.186
Bart c512001.375
Sabol lf411202.194
c-Villar ph-2b000010.186

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40710727
Maton 2b511001.195
Greene cf411012.232
Báez ss512202.184
Carpenter dh511100.212
Torkelson 1b511100.214
Baddoo lf411000.250
e-Cabrera ph101100.233
McKinstry 3b411102.185
Haase c301010.194
Vierling rf400100.234

San Francisco22200000000_692
Detroit01002003001_7100

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Beaty in the 5th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 10th. c-walked for Sabol in the 11th. d-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 11th. e-singled for Baddoo in the 11th.

E_Crawford 2 (4). LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Estrada (4), McKinstry (2), Báez (3). HR_Sabol (2), off Lorenzen; Davis (4), off Lorenzen; Carpenter (2), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Davis 3 (13), Beaty (1), Sabol 2 (4), Carpenter (3), McKinstry (2), Vierling (4), Báez 2 (5), Torkelson (8), Cabrera (3). SB_Baddoo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Flores, Sabol, Davis, Crawford); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, McKinstry, Greene 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 13; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Carpenter, Maton. GIDP_Torkelson, Carpenter.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores; Estrada, Flores).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
DeSclafani62-3632051051.42
Brebbia, H, 31-323310287.94
Hjelle, BS, 0-1110001187.04
Ty.Rogers200011230.00
Ta.Rogers, L, 0-2011000518.90
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen4866267913.50
Holton310002340.00
Wingenter10000178.31
Lange100011172.70
Foley100012151.29
Shreve, W, 1-1100010162.45

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Hjelle 1-1. WP_Ta.Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:05. A_18,344 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

