|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|6
|9
|6
|5
|12
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|d-Ramos ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Estrada 2b-lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.365
|Yastrzemski cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.341
|Beaty dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Conforto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Bart c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Sabol lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.194
|c-Villar ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|7
|2
|7
|Maton 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.184
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|e-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.185
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|San Francisco
|222
|000
|000
|00_6
|9
|2
|Detroit
|010
|020
|030
|01_7
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Beaty in the 5th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 10th. c-walked for Sabol in the 11th. d-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 11th. e-singled for Baddoo in the 11th.
E_Crawford 2 (4). LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Estrada (4), McKinstry (2), Báez (3). HR_Sabol (2), off Lorenzen; Davis (4), off Lorenzen; Carpenter (2), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Davis 3 (13), Beaty (1), Sabol 2 (4), Carpenter (3), McKinstry (2), Vierling (4), Báez 2 (5), Torkelson (8), Cabrera (3). SB_Baddoo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Flores, Sabol, Davis, Crawford); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, McKinstry, Greene 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 13; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Beaty, Carpenter, Maton. GIDP_Torkelson, Carpenter.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores; Estrada, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|105
|1.42
|Brebbia, H, 3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|28
|7.94
|Hjelle, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.04
|Ty.Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Ta.Rogers, L, 0-2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18.90
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|79
|13.50
|Holton
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|0.00
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|8.31
|Lange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.70
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.29
|Shreve, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Hjelle 1-1. WP_Ta.Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:05. A_18,344 (41,083).
