|San Francisco
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|7
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maton 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ramos ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b-lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Yastrzemski cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Beaty dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Conforto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Bart c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Sabol lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Villar ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|222
|000
|000
|00
|—
|6
|Detroit
|010
|020
|030
|01
|—
|7
E_Crawford 2 (4). DP_San Francisco 2, Detroit 0. LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Estrada (4), McKinstry (2), Báez (3). HR_Sabol (2), Davis (4), Carpenter (2). SB_Baddoo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|DeSclafani
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Brebbia H,3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hjelle BS,0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ty.Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ta.Rogers L,0-2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Lorenzen
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Holton
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shreve W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ta.Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
WP_Ta.Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:05. A_18,344 (41,083).
