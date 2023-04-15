San FranciscoDetroit
Totals42696Totals407107
Wade Jr. rf3100Maton 2b5110
Ramos ph-rf1000Greene cf4110
Estrada 2b-lf6120Báez ss5122
Yastrzemski cf5110Carpenter dh5111
Davis 3b4123Torkelson 1b5111
Beaty dh2001Baddoo lf4110
Ruf ph-dh2000Cabrera ph1011
Conforto ph-dh1000McKinstry 3b4111
Flores 1b5010Haase c3010
Crawford ss4000Vierling rf4001
Bart c5120
Sabol lf4112
Villar ph-2b0000

San Francisco222000000006
Detroit010020030017

E_Crawford 2 (4). DP_San Francisco 2, Detroit 0. LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Estrada (4), McKinstry (2), Báez (3). HR_Sabol (2), Davis (4), Carpenter (2). SB_Baddoo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
DeSclafani62-363205
Brebbia H,31-323310
Hjelle BS,0-1110001
Ty.Rogers200011
Ta.Rogers L,0-2011000
Detroit
Lorenzen486626
Holton310002
Wingenter100001
Lange100011
Foley100012
Shreve W,1-1100010

Ta.Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

WP_Ta.Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:05. A_18,344 (41,083).

