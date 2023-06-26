DetroitTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals357107Totals34282
Vierling cf-rf5230Semien 2b4121
Torkelson 1b4100Seager ss3000
Ibáñez rf4123Jung 3b4000
Marisnick cf1000García rf4111
Báez ss4001Lowe 1b4020
Haase lf4110Heim c4010
Schoop 3b2001Garver dh3000
McKinstry ph-3b1000Duran lf4020
Cabrera dh3120Taveras cf4000
Rogers c3122
Short 2b4000

Detroit0130021007
Texas1001000002

DP_Detroit 1, Texas 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Texas 9. 2B_Vierling (8), Lowe (21), Duran (14). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Ibáñez (5), Rogers (10), Semien (11), García (18). SF_Schoop (1), Báez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Boyd2-311102
Vest110003
Englert W,3-221-321114
Alexander H,2330004
Foley100002
Holton110021
Texas
Heaney L,5-552-366635
Burke11-321101
Rodríguez11-320001
Bradford2-300001

Vest pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Alexander (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:50. A_22,320 (40,000).

