|Detroit
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Vierling cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Short 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|013
|002
|100
|—
|7
|Texas
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
DP_Detroit 1, Texas 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Texas 9. 2B_Vierling (8), Lowe (21), Duran (14). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Ibáñez (5), Rogers (10), Semien (11), García (18). SF_Schoop (1), Báez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Vest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Englert W,3-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Alexander H,2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|Heaney L,5-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|Burke
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Vest pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Alexander (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T_2:50. A_22,320 (40,000).
