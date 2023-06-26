|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|3
|8
|Vierling cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Ibáñez rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.238
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Schoop 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|a-McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.191
|Short 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|16
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.344
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Detroit
|013
|002
|100_7
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|100
|000_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 6, Texas 9. 2B_Vierling (8), Lowe (21), Duran (14). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Ibáñez (5), off Heaney; Rogers (10), off Heaney; Semien (11), off Boyd; García (18), off Englert. RBIs_Schoop (4), Ibáñez 3 (14), Rogers 2 (25), Báez (38), Semien (55), García (61). SF_Schoop, Báez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Báez, Vierling); Texas 5 (García, Seager 3, Duran). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 10.
GIDP_Heim.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Short, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.45
|Vest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.73
|Englert, W, 3-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|41
|4.63
|Alexander, H, 2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|4.17
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.36
|Holton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.98
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 5-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|101
|4.38
|Burke
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.30
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.68
|Bradford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Englert 1-0, Bradford 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T_2:50. A_22,320 (40,000).
