DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35710738
Vierling cf-rf523000.274
Torkelson 1b410012.218
Ibáñez rf412302.238
Marisnick cf100000.208
Báez ss400101.226
Haase lf411000.225
Schoop 3b200101.200
a-McKinstry ph-3b100001.242
Cabrera dh312010.237
Rogers c312211.191
Short 2b400000.242

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34282316
Semien 2b412111.281
Seager ss300011.344
Jung 3b400004.270
García rf411101.258
Lowe 1b402001.276
Heim c401001.282
Garver dh300013.243
Duran lf402001.315
Taveras cf400003.293

Detroit013002100_7100
Texas100100000_280

a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Texas 9. 2B_Vierling (8), Lowe (21), Duran (14). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Ibáñez (5), off Heaney; Rogers (10), off Heaney; Semien (11), off Boyd; García (18), off Englert. RBIs_Schoop (4), Ibáñez 3 (14), Rogers 2 (25), Báez (38), Semien (55), García (61). SF_Schoop, Báez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Báez, Vierling); Texas 5 (García, Seager 3, Duran). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 10.

GIDP_Heim.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Short, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd2-311102135.45
Vest110003192.73
Englert, W, 3-221-321114414.63
Alexander, H, 2330004404.17
Foley100002122.36
Holton110021221.98
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, L, 5-552-3666351014.38
Burke11-321101273.30
Rodríguez11-320001263.68
Bradford2-300001135.40

Inherited runners-scored_Englert 1-0, Bradford 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:50. A_22,320 (40,000).

