TexasDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31353Totals30787
Semien 2b4110Reyes rf5120
Seager ss2111H.Castro 3b2200
A.García rf4111Clemens ph-3b1000
Calhoun lf4000Grossman lf3124
Heim c3000Báez ss3110
Lowe 1b4011Greene cf2000
Duran 3b3000Torkelson 1b4122
Miller dh3000Haase dh3000
Culberson ph1000Schoop 2b4110
Taveras cf3010Barnhart c3001

Texas1001100003
Detroit30002002x7

DP_Texas 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. HR_Seager (15), Grossman (2). SB_Báez 2 (3), A.García (11), Semien (12).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Dunning L,1-542-345542
Santana1-310011
Moore200023
Bush132211
Detroit
Hutchison42-343321
Lange W,4-11-310010
Peralta H,2100011
Fulmer H,10100001
Chafin H,8100003
Soto100001

HBP_Dunning (H.Castro). WP_Bush, Lange.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jose Navas; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_25,919 (41,083).

