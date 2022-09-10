|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|26
|4
|4
|3
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Rivero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pratto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Isbel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|013
|040
|00
|—
|8
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|20
|—
|4
E_H.Castro (11), Isbel (4). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 3. 2B_Báez (25), Witt Jr. (24). 3B_Reyes (3), Báez (3), Torkelson (1). HR_Carpenter (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Manning W,2-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Heasley L,3-8
|4
|7
|7
|7
|2
|0
|Snider
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Heasley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
WP_Manning.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:38. A_15,929 (37,903).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.