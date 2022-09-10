DetroitKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals338118Totals26443
Greene cf3110Melendez lf4000
Reyes rf4223Witt Jr. 3b3110
Báez ss4222Perez c3121
H.Castro 2b4022Rivero c0000
Haase c4000Pasquantino dh2000
Carpenter dh4121Taylor cf3101
Torkelson 1b4020Massey 2b3000
Candelario 3b4000Pratto 1b2100
Baddoo lf2200Isbel rf2000
Eaton ph-rf1000
Lopez ss3011

Detroit013040008
Kansas City100100204

E_H.Castro (11), Isbel (4). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 3. 2B_Báez (25), Witt Jr. (24). 3B_Reyes (3), Báez (3), Torkelson (1). HR_Carpenter (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Manning W,2-261-333214
Chafin2-311011
Kansas City
Heasley L,3-8477720
Snider121101
Garrett110012
Hernández100001
Misiewicz110002

Heasley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

WP_Manning.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:38. A_15,929 (37,903).

