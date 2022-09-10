DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33811836
Greene cf311010.256
Reyes rf422300.274
Báez ss422200.233
H.Castro 2b402201.276
Haase c400000.253
Carpenter dh412101.284
Torkelson 1b402001.208
Candelario 3b400001.205
Baddoo lf220022.181

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2644325
Melendez lf400001.219
Witt Jr. 3b311000.247
Perez c312100.244
Rivero c000000.158
Pasquantino dh200010.261
Taylor cf310100.268
Massey 2b300001.250
Pratto 1b210011.197
Isbel rf200002.208
a-Eaton ph-rf100000.259
Lopez ss301100.238

Detroit01304000_8111
Kansas City10010020_441

a-pinch hit for Isbel in the 7th.

E_H.Castro (11), Isbel (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 3. 2B_Báez (25), Witt Jr. (24). 3B_Reyes (3), Báez (3), Torkelson (1). HR_Carpenter (4), off Heasley. RBIs_Carpenter (7), Reyes 3 (26), Báez 2 (55), H.Castro 2 (41), Perez (67), Taylor (42), Lopez (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Reyes); Kansas City 1 (Melendez). RISP_Detroit 4 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pasquantino, Taylor, Massey. GIDP_Haase.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Pratto).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, W, 2-261-333214943.73
Chafin2-311011202.81
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 3-8477720815.51
Snider121101155.90
Garrett110012205.08
Hernández100001178.02
Misiewicz110002137.94

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Snider 1-1. WP_Manning.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:38. A_15,929 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you