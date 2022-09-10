|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|3
|6
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Baddoo lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.181
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|4
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Rivero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pratto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Isbel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|a-Eaton ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Detroit
|013
|040
|00_8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|20_4
|4
|1
a-pinch hit for Isbel in the 7th.
E_H.Castro (11), Isbel (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 3. 2B_Báez (25), Witt Jr. (24). 3B_Reyes (3), Báez (3), Torkelson (1). HR_Carpenter (4), off Heasley. RBIs_Carpenter (7), Reyes 3 (26), Báez 2 (55), H.Castro 2 (41), Perez (67), Taylor (42), Lopez (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Reyes); Kansas City 1 (Melendez). RISP_Detroit 4 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pasquantino, Taylor, Massey. GIDP_Haase.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Pratto).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, W, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|94
|3.73
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.81
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 3-8
|4
|7
|7
|7
|2
|0
|81
|5.51
|Snider
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.90
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.08
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|8.02
|Misiewicz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Snider 1-1. WP_Manning.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:38. A_15,929 (37,903).
