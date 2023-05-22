DetroitKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals408118Totals34555
McKinstry 3b3110Pratto lf5110
Schoop ph-3b2000Pasquantino 1b5112
Greene cf5120Perez c5111
Báez ss6133Melendez rf3000
Torkelson 1b2100Massey dh3000
Maton dh2000Eaton pr-dh0000
Ibáñez ph-dh4000Witt Jr. ss4000
Baddoo lf4111Lopez 3b3110
Vierling rf4134Bradley Jr. cf4112
Haase c5100Garcia 2b2000
Short 2b3110

Detroit30200000038
Kansas City30002000005

E_Clarke (1). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Detroit 13, Kansas City 5. 2B_Báez (7). 3B_Lopez (2). HR_Vierling (4), Pasquantino (9), Perez (11), Bradley Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Lorenzen52-355525
Vest100010
Shreve1-300000
Lange W,2-0200012
Cisnero S,1-1100012
Kansas City
Singer32-375543
Taylor11-300003
Garrett1-300021
Cuas2-300010
Clarke110000
Chapman110002
Barlow L,1-312-323223
Staumont1-300010

Vest pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:22. A_14,229 (38,427).

