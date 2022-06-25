Tigers third. Eric Haase singles to shortstop. Victor Reyes singles to right field. Eric Haase to second. Riley Greene singles to deep right field. Victor Reyes to second. Eric Haase to third. Javier Baez homers to center field. Riley Greene scores. Victor Reyes scores. Eric Haase scores. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman pops out to shallow center field to Jake Hager. Spencer Torkelson grounds out to second base, Jake Hager to Christian Walker.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks fourth. Ketel Marte called out on strikes. Christian Walker singles to center field. David Peralta singles to center field. Christian Walker to third. Josh Rojas out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Riley Greene. Christian Walker scores. Carson Kelly flies out to shallow center field to Robbie Grossman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Diamondbacks 1.
Tigers eighth. Javier Baez strikes out on a foul tip. Miguel Cabrera singles to deep left field. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep left field. Willi Castro scores. Spencer Torkelson grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 5, Diamondbacks 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.