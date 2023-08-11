Red sox first. Rob Refsnyder reaches on error. Throwing error by Javier Baez. Rafael Devers singles to right center field. Rob Refsnyder to third. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Masataka Yoshida reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second. Rob Refsnyder scores. Trevor Story grounds out to second base, Andy Ibanez to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Tigers 0.
Red sox fourth. Trevor Story singles to shallow center field. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trevor Story out at second. Pablo Reyes singles to shallow right field. Alex Verdugo to third. Triston Casas homers to right field. Pablo Reyes scores. Alex Verdugo scores. Connor Wong flies out to right center field to Matt Vierling. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Short to Spencer Torkelson.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Tigers 0.
Tigers fifth. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Triston Casas. Kerry Carpenter homers to center field. Javier Baez hit by pitch. Zack Short walks. Javier Baez to second. Riley Greene pinch-hitting for Eric Haase. Riley Greene singles to right field. Zack Short to second. Javier Baez scores. Matt Vierling strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Tigers 2.
Red sox sixth. Trevor Story singles to deep center field. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Pablo Reyes lines out to deep right center field to Riley Greene. Trevor Story to third. Triston Casas is intentionally walked. Connor Wong singles to right field. Triston Casas to second. Trevor Story scores. Jarren Duran pinch-hitting for Rob Refsnyder. Jarren Duran walks. Connor Wong to second. Triston Casas to third. Rafael Devers lines out to center field to Riley Greene.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 5, Tigers 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.