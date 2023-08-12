Tigers second. Kerry Carpenter homers to left field. Spencer Torkelson singles to right center field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to second base. Spencer Torkelson out at second. Andy Ibanez called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 1, Red sox 0.
Tigers third. Nick Maton singles to center field. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo singles to right field. Nick Maton to second. Riley Greene singles to right field. Akil Baddoo to second. Nick Maton scores. Matt Vierling grounds out to second base. Riley Greene out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox fourth. Justin Turner singles to deep left field. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Justin Turner to second. Triston Casas flies out to deep right center field to Kerry Carpenter. Pablo Reyes reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Justin Turner scores. Fielding error by Nick Maton. Jarren Duran lines out to shortstop to Zach McKinstry.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Red sox 1.
Tigers fifth. Nick Maton strikes out swinging. Eric Haase homers to center field. Akil Baddoo singles to center field. Riley Greene singles to center field. Akil Baddoo to third. Matt Vierling reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Riley Greene out at second. Akil Baddoo scores. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Triston Casas.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Red sox 1.
Tigers sixth. Spencer Torkelson homers to center field. Zach McKinstry called out on strikes. Andy Ibanez strikes out swinging. Nick Maton strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Red sox 1.
Tigers eighth. Matt Vierling pops out to shortstop to Rafael Devers. Kerry Carpenter homers to left field. Spencer Torkelson doubles to deep center field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Triston Casas. Andy Ibanez flies out to deep left center field to Rob Refsnyder.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Red sox 1.
Red sox eighth. Masataka Yoshida pops out to Nick Maton. Justin Turner homers to left field. Rafael Devers singles to center field. Triston Casas singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Pablo Reyes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Triston Casas out at second. Rafael Devers to third. Adam Duvall pinch-hitting for Rob Refsnyder. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow center field to Zach McKinstry.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 6, Red sox 2.
