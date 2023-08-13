Tigers second. Spencer Torkelson hit by pitch. Zach McKinstry singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Spencer Torkelson to third. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to Triston Casas. Spencer Torkelson scores. Zack Short pops out to shallow right field to Pablo Reyes. Jake Rogers grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Triston Casas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox second. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow infield to Matt Vierling. Pablo Reyes flies out to deep center field to Riley Greene. Triston Casas walks. Connor Wong triples to deep right field. Triston Casas scores. Luis Urias called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Red sox 1.
Red sox third. Rob Refsnyder lines out to deep left field to Akil Baddoo. Justin Turner homers to center field. Trevor Story singles to shortstop. Masataka Yoshida strikes out swinging. Trevor Story steals third. Adam Duvall singles to left field. Trevor Story scores. Pablo Reyes strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Tigers 1.
Tigers fifth. Zack Short lines out to deep center field to Rob Refsnyder. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo homers to left field. Riley Greene grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to Triston Casas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Tigers 2.
Red sox fifth. Trevor Story doubles to left center field. Masataka Yoshida singles to shallow infield. Trevor Story to third. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Masataka Yoshida scores. Trevor Story scores. Pablo Reyes lines out to deep right field to Kerry Carpenter. Triston Casas called out on strikes. Connor Wong called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Tigers 2.
Tigers sixth. Matt Vierling reaches on error to second base, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Pablo Reyes. Throwing error by Pablo Reyes. Kerry Carpenter flies out to deep right field to Adam Duvall. Matt Vierling to third. Spencer Torkelson grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Triston Casas. Matt Vierling scores. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Tigers 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.