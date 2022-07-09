White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep left field. Luis Robert walks. Jose Abreu pops out to shallow right field to Spencer Torkelson. Gavin Sheets homers to center field. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn scores. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Seby Zavala flies out to right field to Willi Castro.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Tigers 0.
White sox second. Leury Garcia grounds out to second base, Spencer Torkelson to Garrett Hill. Josh Harrison grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Tim Anderson doubles to deep right center field. Andrew Vaughn hit by pitch. Luis Robert singles to shallow left field. Andrew Vaughn to second. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu doubles to deep right field. Luis Robert scores. Andrew Vaughn scores. Gavin Sheets grounds out to shallow infield, Garrett Hill to Spencer Torkelson.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Tigers 0.
White sox sixth. Seby Zavala doubles to deep right center field. Leury Garcia singles to center field. Seby Zavala to third. Josh Harrison called out on strikes. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Leury Garcia to third. Seby Zavala scores. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson to second. Leury Garcia scores. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Tigers 0.
