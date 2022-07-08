White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. AJ Pollock pops out to Spencer Torkelson. Luis Robert homers to left field. Tim Anderson scores. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left center field. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Adam Engel called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Tigers 0.
Tigers sixth. Spencer Torkelson walks. Jeimer Candelario homers to right field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Willi Castro flies out to right field to Adam Engel. Riley Greene strikes out swinging. Javier Baez singles to right field. Miguel Cabrera strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, White sox 2.
Tigers seventh. Eric Haase grounds out to shallow infield, Seby Zavala to Jose Abreu. Robbie Grossman flies out to AJ Pollock. Jonathan Schoop singles to left field. Spencer Torkelson walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Jeimer Candelario singles to shallow right field. Spencer Torkelson to second. Jonathan Schoop scores. Willi Castro singles to shallow center field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Spencer Torkelson scores. Riley Greene walks. Javier Baez doubles. Riley Greene to third. Willi Castro scores. Jeimer Candelario scores. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Josh Harrison to Jose Abreu.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 6, White sox 2.
Tigers eighth. Eric Haase singles to shallow left field. Robbie Grossman strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Spencer Torkelson reaches on error to deep right center field, advances to 2nd. Eric Haase scores. Fielding error by Luis Robert. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 7, White sox 2.
White sox eighth. Tim Anderson lines out to shallow right field to Spencer Torkelson. AJ Pollock walks. Luis Robert flies out to deep right field to Willi Castro. Jose Abreu singles to right center field. AJ Pollock to second. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu to third. AJ Pollock scores. Gavin Sheets pinch-hitting for Adam Engel. Gavin Sheets singles to first base. Eloy Jimenez to second. Jose Abreu scores. Seby Zavala singles to shallow left field. Gavin Sheets to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Andrew Vaughn pinch-hitting for Leury Garcia. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 7, White sox 5.
