White sox third. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Yasmani Grandal singles to shallow center field. Eloy Jimenez singles to right field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia grounds out to second base. Eloy Jimenez out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Tigers 0.
Tigers fourth. Akil Baddoo singles to left field. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep right field. Akil Baddoo scores. Jonathan Schoop grounds out to shallow infield, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Harold Castro flies out to left field to Eloy Jimenez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, White sox 1.
White sox fourth. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow center field. Cesar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, advances to 2nd. Gavin Sheets to third. Throwing error by Jonathan Schoop. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Cesar Hernandez to third. Gavin Sheets scores. Luis Robert out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Akil Baddoo. Tim Anderson to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Jose Abreu reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu to second. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop. Yasmani Grandal out at second.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 4, Tigers 1.
White sox sixth. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert lines out to right field to Daz Cameron. Jose Abreu doubles to deep right center field. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to first base to Jonathan Schoop.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Tigers 1.
White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep left field. Leury Garcia doubles. Yoan Moncada to third. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow center field. Leury Garcia scores. Yoan Moncada scores. Cesar Hernandez singles to center field. Gavin Sheets to second. Tim Anderson walks. Cesar Hernandez to second. Gavin Sheets to third. Luis Robert called out on strikes. Jose Abreu walks. Tim Anderson to second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Gavin Sheets scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 8, Tigers 1.