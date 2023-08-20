Tigers first. Matt Vierling walks. Spencer Torkelson homers to right field. Matt Vierling scores. Riley Greene strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Gabriel Arias to Logan Allen. Jake Rogers grounds out to third base, Tyler Freeman to Gabriel Arias.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Steven Kwan doubles to deep right center field. Jose Ramirez walks. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield. Jose Ramirez out at second. Steven Kwan to third. Ramon Laureano singles to center field. Steven Kwan scores. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Guardians 1.
Tigers seventh. Kerry Carpenter homers to right field. Javier Baez hit by pitch. Akil Baddoo pinch-hitting for Andy Ibanez. Akil Baddoo singles to center field. Javier Baez scores. Zack Short called out on strikes. Matt Vierling strikes out swinging. Spencer Torkelson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Guardians 1.
