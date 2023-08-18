Tigers first. Akil Baddoo homers to center field. Riley Greene grounds out to second base, Tyler Freeman to Gabriel Arias. Matt Vierling grounds out to second base, Tyler Freeman to Gabriel Arias. Spencer Torkelson doubles to deep center field. Kerry Carpenter singles to right center field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Miguel Cabrera doubles. Kerry Carpenter scores. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Guardians 0.
Guardians first. Tyler Freeman grounds out to third base, Matt Vierling to Spencer Torkelson. Jose Ramirez doubles to left field. Ramon Laureano lines out to third base to Matt Vierling. Oscar Gonzalez singles to shallow center field. Jose Ramirez scores. Kole Calhoun grounds out to second base, Zach McKinstry to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Guardians 1.
Tigers ninth. Zack Short strikes out swinging. Jake Rogers homers to center field. Akil Baddoo grounds out to first base, Gabriel Arias to Eli Morgan. Riley Greene strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Guardians 1.
Guardians ninth. Steven Kwan pinch-hitting for Ramon Laureano. Steven Kwan triples to deep right field. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Zach McKinstry to Spencer Torkelson. Steven Kwan scores. Kole Calhoun singles to right field. Andres Gimenez pinch-hitting for Gabriel Arias. Andres Gimenez pops out to Matt Vierling. Brayan Rocchio strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Guardians 2.
