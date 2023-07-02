Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes. C.J. Cron doubles to deep right center field. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Ezequiel Tovar singles to right field, tagged out at second, Kerry Carpenter to Eric Haase to Javier Baez. C.J. Cron scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Tigers 0.
Tigers seventh. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop doubles to deep left field. Jake Marisnick scores. Eric Haase lines out to second base to Harold Castro. Zach McKinstry grounds out to first base, C.J. Cron to Jake Bird. Jonathan Schoop to third. Spencer Torkelson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Rockies 1.
Tigers tenth. Eric Haase singles to left field. Jonathan Schoop to third. Zach McKinstry homers to right field. Eric Haase scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Spencer Torkelson singles to right center field. Andy Ibanez flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Kerry Carpenter flies out to deep center field to Brenton Doyle. Spencer Torkelson to second. Javier Baez grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Rockies 1.
Rockies tenth. Brenton Doyle grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Elias Diaz pinch-hitting for Austin Wynns. Elias Diaz grounds out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Coco Montes to third. Jurickson Profar walks. Kris Bryant singles to left field. Jurickson Profar to third. Coco Montes scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Rockies 2.
