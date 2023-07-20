Tigers second. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Massey to Nick Pratto. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Nick Maton singles to right field. Akil Baddoo walks. Nick Maton to second. Andy Ibanez singles to left field. Akil Baddoo to second. Nick Maton scores. Eric Haase singles to shallow left field. Andy Ibanez to second. Akil Baddoo scores. Zach McKinstry lines out to second base to Michael Massey.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 2, Royals 0.
Tigers fifth. Eric Haase grounds out to second base, Michael Massey to Nick Pratto. Zach McKinstry triples to deep right center field. Riley Greene walks. Spencer Torkelson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to MJ Melendez. Zach McKinstry scores. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to second base, Michael Massey to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Royals 0.
