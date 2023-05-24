Tigers fourth. Javier Baez called out on strikes. Riley Greene homers to center field. Spencer Torkelson singles to shallow left field. Matt Vierling grounds out to third base, Maikel Garcia to Nick Pratto. Spencer Torkelson to second. Akil Baddoo pops out to third base to Maikel Garcia.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Royals 0.
Royals fourth. Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to left field. Nick Pratto walks. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Edward Olivares hit by pitch. Nick Pratto to second. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. MJ Melendez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Edward Olivares out at second. Nick Pratto to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Freddy Fermin strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 1, Royals 1.
Tigers sixth. Riley Greene doubles to deep right field. Spencer Torkelson flies out to right field to MJ Melendez. Matt Vierling singles to shallow right field. Riley Greene to third. Zack Short pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo. Zack Short homers to left field. Matt Vierling scores. Riley Greene scores. Andy Ibanez pops out to Nick Pratto. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 1.
Royals seventh. Freddy Fermin singles to shallow left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Freddy Fermin out at second. Maikel Garcia singles to right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Matt Duffy called out on strikes. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to right field. Maikel Garcia to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to deep left field to Zach McKinstry.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 2.
Tigers eighth. Spencer Torkelson doubles to shallow center field. Matt Vierling grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto. Zack Short walks. Nick Maton pinch-hitting for Andy Ibanez. Nick Maton flies out to shallow left field to Edward Olivares. Jonathan Schoop doubles to deep center field. Zack Short scores. Spencer Torkelson scores. Eric Haase walks. Zach McKinstry flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 6, Royals 2.
Royals eighth. Nick Pratto lines out to left center field to Zach McKinstry. Edward Olivares doubles to deep left center field. MJ Melendez singles to right field. Edward Olivares scores. Freddy Fermin grounds out to first base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. MJ Melendez to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Royals 3.
Royals ninth. Maikel Garcia hit by pitch. Michael Massey pinch-hitting for Matt Duffy. Michael Massey pops out to shallow left field to Zack Short. Vinnie Pasquantino doubles to deep right field. Maikel Garcia to third. Bobby Witt Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Riley Greene. Maikel Garcia scores. Nick Pratto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Royals 4.
