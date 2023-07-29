Tigers second. Kerry Carpenter flies out to left field to Jon Berti. Javier Baez walks. Miguel Cabrera doubles to deep right field. Javier Baez to third. Nick Maton strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo homers to left field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Javier Baez scores. Eric Haase strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 3, Marlins 0.
Tigers sixth. Riley Greene homers to left field. Spencer Torkelson lines out to shallow left field to Joey Wendle. Kerry Carpenter flies out to deep right center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Marlins 0.
Tigers ninth. Kerry Carpenter called out on strikes. Javier Baez called out on strikes. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Zack Short doubles to deep center field. Jake Rogers scores. Matt Vierling grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 5, Marlins 0.
