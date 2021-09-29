Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to shallow right field. Byron Buxton singles to shallow infield. Luis Arraez to second. Jorge Polanco homers to center field. Byron Buxton scores. Luis Arraez scores. Josh Donaldson singles to shallow center field. Max Kepler flies out to shallow right field to Niko Goodrum. Miguel Sano strikes out on a foul tip. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 0.
Tigers fourth. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow right field. Miguel Cabrera hit by pitch. Robbie Grossman to second. Jeimer Candelario flies out to deep right center field to Byron Buxton. Robbie Grossman to third. Harold Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Cabrera out at second. Robbie Grossman scores. Eric Haase strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 1.
Twins eighth. Byron Buxton hit by pitch. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson walks. Max Kepler singles to shortstop. Josh Donaldson to second. Byron Buxton scores. Miguel Sano walks. Max Kepler to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Nick Gordon out on a sacrifice fly to shallow center field to Akil Baddoo. Josh Donaldson scores. Andrelton Simmons flies out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 5, Tigers 1.
Tigers ninth. Niko Goodrum strikes out on a foul tip. Daz Cameron hit by pitch. Akil Baddoo singles to left field. Daz Cameron to second. Jonathan Schoop singles to center field. Akil Baddoo to second. Daz Cameron scores. Robbie Grossman flies out to shallow center field to Max Kepler. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Miguel Sano.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 5, Tigers 2.