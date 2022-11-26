AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic2132.1147-297.49549-12490-102.88243320.6
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Burks820.836-83.43417-3844-53.83013316.6
Ivey1931.7109-259.42128-8862-84.73830816.2
Bey1731.078-191.40827-9367-73.91825014.7
Bagley823.541-70.5862-812-13.9239612.0
Stewart1527.057-120.47518-5448-65.73818012.0
Hayes2123.154-167.32316-5316-19.8421406.7
Duren1821.950-86.5810-118-37.4861186.6
Diallo2115.451-109.4681-1131-45.6891346.4
Livers1919.636-92.39124-7013-17.7651095.7
Knox1412.928-62.45214-403-4.750735.2
Joseph1513.723-59.39010-259-11.818654.3
McGruder66.84-14.2863-102-21.000132.2
Noel610.34-13.3080-03-4.750111.8
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM21240.0812-1847.440226-676456-574.7942306109.8
OPPONENTS21240.0903-1866.484241-705419-517.8102466117.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic1271834.0522.54009470
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Burks215172.1131.62208101
Ivey2370934.9814.356021496
Bey2061814.8271.630014243
Bagley2027475.94.5190676
Stewart43971409.3191.345081611
Hayes1046562.7894.259021359
Duren55761317.39.543091818
Diallo2142633.017.845012194
Livers1134452.412.63608119
Knox625312.25.4190475
Joseph41014.9442.9230451
McGruder55101.73.510000
Noel316193.23.590532
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM24765890543.145021.4481013929082
OPPONENTS24172496546.054425.94631128281140

