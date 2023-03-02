|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|59
|32.1
|430-882
|.488
|145-353
|268-303
|.884
|1273
|21.6
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|58
|30.1
|302-716
|.422
|83-245
|204-282
|.723
|891
|15.4
|Bey
|52
|28.8
|245-606
|.404
|101-293
|180-209
|.861
|771
|14.8
|Burks
|50
|22.0
|197-448
|.440
|96-231
|149-183
|.814
|639
|12.8
|Wiseman
|5
|24.6
|26-44
|.591
|1-5
|6-10
|.600
|59
|11.8
|Bagley
|28
|21.5
|129-241
|.535
|9-37
|48-67
|.716
|315
|11.3
|Stewart
|50
|28.3
|195-441
|.442
|67-205
|110-149
|.738
|567
|11.3
|Hayes
|59
|27.0
|223-600
|.372
|68-227
|49-60
|.817
|563
|9.5
|Diallo
|54
|17.4
|204-352
|.580
|5-21
|86-142
|.606
|499
|9.2
|Duren
|52
|25.1
|187-290
|.645
|0-1
|69-113
|.611
|443
|8.5
|Knox
|42
|14.1
|84-179
|.469
|43-116
|26-33
|.788
|237
|5.6
|Livers
|40
|21.0
|74-182
|.407
|52-141
|22-28
|.786
|222
|5.6
|Joseph
|44
|16.2
|74-191
|.387
|28-89
|30-39
|.769
|206
|4.7
|McGruder
|23
|11.5
|25-67
|.373
|17-47
|9-13
|.692
|76
|3.3
|Noel
|14
|10.9
|12-30
|.400
|1-2
|7-10
|.700
|32
|2.3
|Rhoden
|1
|12.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Umude
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Hampton
|3
|11.7
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|63
|242.0
|2503-5505
|.455
|733-2079
|1303-1688
|.772
|7042
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.0
|2735-5583
|.490
|762-2099
|1277-1627
|.785
|7509
|119.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|36
|187
|223
|3.8
|152
|2.6
|113
|1
|34
|135
|8
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|56
|169
|225
|3.9
|269
|4.6
|181
|0
|52
|166
|15
|Bey
|59
|183
|242
|4.7
|84
|1.6
|86
|0
|50
|54
|12
|Burks
|18
|134
|152
|3.0
|110
|2.2
|96
|0
|37
|57
|7
|Wiseman
|11
|30
|41
|8.2
|2
|.4
|14
|0
|0
|8
|1
|Bagley
|69
|118
|187
|6.7
|16
|.6
|57
|0
|13
|26
|20
|Stewart
|115
|288
|403
|8.1
|70
|1.4
|133
|0
|20
|68
|34
|Hayes
|19
|141
|160
|2.7
|348
|5.9
|175
|1
|80
|120
|21
|Diallo
|51
|128
|179
|3.3
|51
|.9
|119
|1
|51
|65
|15
|Duren
|172
|282
|454
|8.7
|55
|1.1
|141
|0
|32
|63
|46
|Knox
|20
|88
|108
|2.6
|15
|.4
|74
|0
|14
|32
|12
|Livers
|19
|73
|92
|2.3
|25
|.6
|76
|0
|20
|23
|22
|Joseph
|10
|50
|60
|1.4
|142
|3.2
|66
|0
|20
|32
|6
|McGruder
|12
|20
|32
|1.4
|16
|.7
|18
|0
|7
|7
|0
|Noel
|7
|30
|37
|2.6
|7
|.5
|25
|0
|13
|8
|9
|Rhoden
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Umude
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|5
|5
|1.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|686
|1990
|2676
|42.5
|1435
|22.8
|1412
|3
|456
|904
|237
|OPPONENTS
|686
|2144
|2830
|44.9
|1613
|25.6
|1363
|3
|465
|848
|342
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.