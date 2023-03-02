AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic5932.1430-882.488145-353268-303.884127321.6
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey5830.1302-716.42283-245204-282.72389115.4
Bey5228.8245-606.404101-293180-209.86177114.8
Burks5022.0197-448.44096-231149-183.81463912.8
Wiseman524.626-44.5911-56-10.6005911.8
Bagley2821.5129-241.5359-3748-67.71631511.3
Stewart5028.3195-441.44267-205110-149.73856711.3
Hayes5927.0223-600.37268-22749-60.8175639.5
Diallo5417.4204-352.5805-2186-142.6064999.2
Duren5225.1187-290.6450-169-113.6114438.5
Knox4214.184-179.46943-11626-33.7882375.6
Livers4021.074-182.40752-14122-28.7862225.6
Joseph4416.274-191.38728-8930-39.7692064.7
McGruder2311.525-67.37317-479-13.692763.3
Noel1410.912-30.4001-27-10.700322.3
Rhoden112.01-3.3330-10-0.00022.0
Umude12.00-1.0000-12-21.00022.0
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Hampton311.71-7.1430-30-0.00020.7
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM63242.02503-5505.455733-20791303-1688.7727042111.8
OPPONENTS63242.02735-5583.490762-20991277-1627.7857509119.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic361872233.81522.61131341358
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey561692253.92694.618105216615
Bey591832424.7841.6860505412
Burks181341523.01102.296037577
Wiseman1130418.22.4140081
Bagley691181876.716.6570132620
Stewart1152884038.1701.41330206834
Hayes191411602.73485.917518012021
Diallo511281793.351.91191516515
Duren1722824548.7551.11410326346
Knox20881082.615.4740143212
Livers1973922.325.6760202322
Joseph1050601.41423.266020326
McGruder1220321.416.7180770
Noel730372.67.52501389
Rhoden0111.00.030000
Umude000.00.000101
Key011.30.000000
Hampton0551.71.310211
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM6861990267642.5143522.814123456904237
OPPONENTS6862144283044.9161325.613633465848342

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

