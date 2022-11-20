|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|17
|31.6
|115-229
|.502
|44-107
|74-85
|.871
|348
|20.5
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|16
|32.1
|93-221
|.421
|23-78
|52-71
|.732
|261
|16.3
|Burks
|4
|21.3
|17-35
|.486
|8-18
|19-25
|.760
|61
|15.3
|Bey
|17
|31.0
|78-191
|.408
|27-93
|67-73
|.918
|250
|14.7
|Stewart
|15
|27.0
|57-120
|.475
|18-54
|48-65
|.738
|180
|12.0
|Bagley
|4
|23.0
|14-31
|.452
|1-6
|6-7
|.857
|35
|8.8
|Duren
|14
|21.5
|40-70
|.571
|0-1
|14-33
|.424
|94
|6.7
|Diallo
|17
|14.5
|38-87
|.437
|1-10
|28-42
|.667
|105
|6.2
|Hayes
|17
|21.9
|40-126
|.317
|12-41
|11-14
|.786
|103
|6.1
|Livers
|15
|18.9
|26-73
|.356
|20-58
|13-17
|.765
|85
|5.7
|Joseph
|12
|12.4
|13-33
|.394
|7-18
|9-11
|.818
|42
|3.5
|Noel
|5
|12.0
|4-12
|.333
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|11
|2.2
|Key
|2
|3.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|2.0
|Knox
|10
|7.8
|7-29
|.241
|3-20
|0-0
|.000
|17
|1.7
|McGruder
|5
|4.2
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|5
|1.0
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|17
|240.0
|637-1489
|.428
|182-569
|384-494
|.777
|1840
|108.2
|OPPONENTS
|17
|240.0
|730-1525
|.479
|199-581
|338-411
|.822
|1997
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|8
|54
|62
|3.6
|40
|2.4
|33
|0
|8
|35
|0
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|20
|58
|78
|4.9
|67
|4.2
|48
|0
|19
|41
|6
|Burks
|1
|8
|9
|2.2
|8
|2.0
|11
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Bey
|20
|61
|81
|4.8
|27
|1.6
|30
|0
|14
|24
|3
|Stewart
|43
|97
|140
|9.3
|19
|1.3
|45
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Bagley
|7
|13
|20
|5.0
|1
|.3
|9
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Duren
|41
|63
|104
|7.4
|4
|.3
|31
|0
|5
|15
|16
|Diallo
|18
|30
|48
|2.8
|14
|.8
|36
|0
|9
|12
|4
|Hayes
|8
|35
|43
|2.5
|62
|3.6
|45
|0
|18
|26
|8
|Livers
|11
|28
|39
|2.6
|9
|.6
|31
|0
|7
|9
|6
|Joseph
|2
|9
|11
|.9
|29
|2.4
|18
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Noel
|2
|16
|18
|3.6
|3
|.6
|8
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knox
|3
|8
|11
|1.1
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|5
|3
|McGruder
|2
|2
|4
|.8
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|198
|545
|743
|43.7
|358
|21.1
|391
|0
|113
|237
|69
|OPPONENTS
|200
|601
|801
|47.1
|431
|25.4
|385
|0
|106
|225
|118
