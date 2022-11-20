AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic1731.6115-229.50244-10774-85.87134820.5
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey1632.193-221.42123-7852-71.73226116.3
Burks421.317-35.4868-1819-25.7606115.3
Bey1731.078-191.40827-9367-73.91825014.7
Stewart1527.057-120.47518-5448-65.73818012.0
Bagley423.014-31.4521-66-7.857358.8
Duren1421.540-70.5710-114-33.424946.7
Diallo1714.538-87.4371-1028-42.6671056.2
Hayes1721.940-126.31712-4111-14.7861036.1
Livers1518.926-73.35620-5813-17.765855.7
Joseph1212.413-33.3947-189-11.818423.5
Noel512.04-12.3330-03-4.750112.2
Key23.51-11.0000-02-21.00042.0
Knox107.87-29.2413-200-0.000171.7
McGruder54.21-7.1431-42-21.00051.0
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM17240.0637-1489.428182-569384-494.7771840108.2
OPPONENTS17240.0730-1525.479199-581338-411.8221997117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic854623.6402.43308350
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey2058784.9674.248019416
Burks1892.282.0110330
Bey2061814.8271.630014243
Stewart43971409.3191.345081611
Bagley713205.01.390242
Duren41631047.44.331051516
Diallo1830482.814.83609124
Hayes835432.5623.645018268
Livers1128392.69.6310796
Joseph2911.9292.4180351
Noel216183.63.680532
Key011.50.000000
Knox38111.12.2110253
McGruder224.81.210000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM19854574343.735821.1391011323769
OPPONENTS20060180147.143125.43850106225118

