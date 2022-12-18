|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|30
|31.1
|210-421
|.499
|77-181
|136-152
|.895
|633
|21.1
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|27
|30.3
|141-350
|.403
|37-125
|81-112
|.723
|400
|14.8
|Bey
|27
|29.1
|124-308
|.403
|44-146
|96-112
|.857
|388
|14.4
|Burks
|18
|21.1
|77-171
|.450
|33-82
|63-80
|.788
|250
|13.9
|Stewart
|24
|28.0
|97-203
|.478
|39-101
|57-77
|.740
|290
|12.1
|Bagley
|18
|22.5
|84-152
|.553
|7-23
|25-34
|.735
|200
|11.1
|Hayes
|31
|24.7
|108-285
|.379
|34-101
|21-27
|.778
|271
|8.7
|Duren
|28
|22.8
|81-134
|.604
|0-1
|31-57
|.544
|193
|6.9
|Diallo
|25
|15.2
|60-124
|.484
|2-13
|35-55
|.636
|157
|6.3
|Knox
|24
|14.0
|50-105
|.476
|26-67
|15-19
|.789
|141
|5.9
|Livers
|22
|19.5
|42-104
|.404
|29-81
|15-20
|.750
|128
|5.8
|Joseph
|25
|15.6
|45-108
|.417
|17-47
|12-18
|.667
|119
|4.8
|McGruder
|9
|9.2
|5-22
|.227
|3-16
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|1.9
|Noel
|6
|10.3
|4-13
|.308
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|11
|1.8
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|241.6
|1222-2725
|.448
|365-1045
|632-816
|.775
|3441
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|31
|241.6
|1331-2750
|.484
|366-1048
|621-795
|.781
|3649
|117.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|17
|91
|108
|3.6
|72
|2.4
|52
|1
|17
|70
|1
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|29
|88
|117
|4.3
|109
|4.0
|79
|0
|28
|72
|8
|Bey
|26
|86
|112
|4.1
|44
|1.6
|47
|0
|24
|29
|4
|Burks
|4
|48
|52
|2.9
|33
|1.8
|46
|0
|15
|19
|2
|Stewart
|56
|150
|206
|8.6
|29
|1.2
|69
|0
|8
|31
|18
|Bagley
|40
|70
|110
|6.1
|11
|.6
|39
|0
|13
|19
|13
|Hayes
|13
|72
|85
|2.7
|161
|5.2
|96
|0
|32
|54
|13
|Duren
|88
|134
|222
|7.9
|19
|.7
|70
|0
|15
|31
|24
|Diallo
|23
|47
|70
|2.8
|23
|.9
|53
|0
|13
|21
|5
|Knox
|13
|45
|58
|2.4
|12
|.5
|45
|0
|9
|12
|9
|Livers
|11
|39
|50
|2.3
|13
|.6
|42
|0
|9
|13
|12
|Joseph
|7
|22
|29
|1.2
|81
|3.2
|35
|0
|8
|16
|2
|McGruder
|6
|10
|16
|1.8
|7
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Noel
|3
|16
|19
|3.2
|3
|.5
|9
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|348
|981
|1329
|42.9
|689
|22.2
|719
|1
|206
|432
|120
|OPPONENTS
|340
|1058
|1398
|45.1
|796
|25.7
|675
|1
|206
|411
|187
