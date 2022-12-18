AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic3031.1210-421.49977-181136-152.89563321.1
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey2730.3141-350.40337-12581-112.72340014.8
Bey2729.1124-308.40344-14696-112.85738814.4
Burks1821.177-171.45033-8263-80.78825013.9
Stewart2428.097-203.47839-10157-77.74029012.1
Bagley1822.584-152.5537-2325-34.73520011.1
Hayes3124.7108-285.37934-10121-27.7782718.7
Duren2822.881-134.6040-131-57.5441936.9
Diallo2515.260-124.4842-1335-55.6361576.3
Knox2414.050-105.47626-6715-19.7891415.9
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Joseph2515.645-108.41717-4712-18.6671194.8
McGruder99.25-22.2273-164-41.000171.9
Noel610.34-13.3080-03-4.750111.8
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM31241.61222-2725.448365-1045632-816.7753441111.0
OPPONENTS31241.61331-2750.484366-1048621-795.7813649117.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic17911083.6722.452117701
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey29881174.31094.079028728
Bey26861124.1441.647024294
Burks448522.9331.846015192
Stewart561502068.6291.269083118
Bagley40701106.111.6390131913
Hayes1372852.71615.2960325413
Duren881342227.919.7700153124
Diallo2347702.823.953013215
Knox1345582.412.54509129
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Joseph722291.2813.23508162
McGruder610161.87.830030
Noel316193.23.590532
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM348981132942.968922.27191206432120
OPPONENTS3401058139845.179625.76751206411187

