AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic4731.4336-691.486116-278213-242.880100121.3
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey4630.3239-580.41261-192156-214.72969515.1
Bey4628.8215-531.40586-250159-186.85567514.7
Burks3721.9153-336.45571-160122-150.81349913.5
Stewart3928.4154-344.44852-15990-120.75045011.5
Bagley2521.3108-201.5379-3340-52.76926510.6
Hayes4626.7184-469.39255-16936-45.80045910.0
Diallo4216.6140-243.5765-1862-109.5693478.3
Duren4224.5148-227.6520-154-87.6213508.3
Knox3814.780-171.46841-11026-33.7882276.0
Livers2820.553-133.39837-10218-23.7831615.8
Joseph3615.760-155.38721-6826-34.7651674.6
McGruder2010.721-56.37515-408-11.727653.3
Noel1311.412-28.4291-27-10.700322.5
Rhoden112.01-3.3330-10-0.00022.0
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM50241.51998-4393.455587-16441055-1361.7755638112.8
OPPONENTS50241.52196-4440.495612-16911011-1270.7966015120.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic261471733.71252.7821291055
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey461421884.12074.513804413111
Bey511552064.5701.5730434910
Burks13971103.0822.274028415
Stewart922193118.0471.21070165627
Bagley52961485.914.6510132218
Hayes181131312.82635.71311609116
Diallo441031473.5411.0901354810
Duren1422243668.7421.01070264933
Knox1778952.515.4680132710
Livers1752692.520.7530111415
Joseph1038481.31173.352015253
McGruder1017271.414.7150570
Noel729362.87.52401389
Rhoden0111.00.030000
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM5571574213142.6113622.711023361712179
OPPONENTS5471699224644.9129325.910873360684290

