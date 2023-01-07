AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic4131.1287-590.486100-239189-212.89286321.0
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey3829.8197-478.41250-155129-179.72157315.1
Burks2922.0124-270.45958-130101-127.79540714.0
Bey3828.1167-420.39867-203121-144.84052213.7
Stewart3528.3140-307.45652-14974-101.73340611.6
Bagley2521.3108-201.5379-3340-52.76926510.6
Hayes3926.0145-378.38443-13331-38.8163649.3
Duren3924.4128-202.6340-143-75.5732997.7
Diallo3415.192-175.5265-1849-85.5762387.0
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Knox3213.962-138.44932-9022-27.8151785.6
Joseph3415.456-141.39719-5921-28.7501524.5
McGruder1610.114-42.33310-316-8.750442.8
Noel88.54-14.2860-04-6.667121.5
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM42241.81660-3685.450491-1383883-1147.7704694111.8
OPPONENTS42241.81823-3711.491508-1416842-1063.7924996119.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic231251483.61102.771125952
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey401131534.01544.11140361039
Burks878863.0622.164024314
Bey361221584.2561.558035406
Stewart761972737.8421.2940154925
Bagley52961485.914.6510132218
Hayes16971132.92165.51161457014
Duren1331993328.5381.01000224628
Diallo35701053.131.967122309
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Knox1463772.413.455012219
Joseph935441.31023.049014232
McGruder1015251.611.7120460
Noel316192.43.4100742
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM4781328180643.093722.39373293592147
OPPONENTS4451428187344.6108025.79193297565246

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you