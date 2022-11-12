AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Bogdanovic1330.984-169.49737-8651-55.92725619.7
Burks125.05-12.4171-56-8.7501717.0
Bey1331.866-150.44022-7262-68.91221616.6
Ivey1231.266-151.43716-5131-45.68917914.9
Stewart1328.151-106.48114-4847-64.73416312.5
Duren1021.730-55.5450-110-26.385707.0
Livers1118.921-54.38918-447-9.778676.1
Diallo1313.727-65.4150-520-30.667745.7
Hayes1319.423-84.2745-268-10.800594.5
Joseph1112.611-29.3796-167-8.875353.2
Noel413.54-12.3330-03-4.750112.8
Key23.51-11.0000-02-21.00042.0
Knox88.16-24.2502-160-0.000141.8
McGruder54.21-7.1431-42-21.00051.0
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM13240.0489-1143.428139-435292-374.7811409108.4
OPPONENTS13240.0575-1193.482155-456236-295.8001541118.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Bogdanovic636423.2231.82506220
Burks0222.011.030000
Bey1547624.8181.422011193
Ivey1646625.2463.831018285
Stewart41861279.8171.340071310
Duren3138696.93.319021114
Livers721282.56.5230465
Diallo1525403.19.72807102
Hayes524292.2433.331011214
Joseph29111.0272.5170351
Noel213153.83.850331
Key011.50.000000
Knox2681.01.1100141
McGruder224.81.210000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM15641857444.227020.828908318153
OPPONENTS16246062247.833125.529609016798

