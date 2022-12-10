AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic2730.8184-364.50567-155114-129.88454920.3
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey2430.9128-316.40535-11475-104.72136615.3
Bey2429.8112-277.40437-12994-106.88735514.8
Burks1520.362-145.42828-7253-67.79120513.7
Stewart2127.783-178.46632-8652-71.73225011.9
Bagley1523.571-133.5347-2124-32.75017311.5
Hayes2824.393-250.37227-8317-20.8502308.2
Duren2521.973-118.6190-122-45.4891686.7
Diallo2515.260-124.4842-1335-55.6361576.3
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Knox2113.741-90.45621-589-13.6921125.3
Joseph2215.340-95.42115-4111-17.6471064.8
McGruder99.25-22.2273-164-41.000171.9
Noel610.34-13.3080-03-4.750111.8
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM28240.91092-2454.445320-931566-732.7733070109.6
OPPONENTS28240.91195-2470.484326-940553-710.7793269116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic1682983.6642.445115620
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey26841104.6984.168026677
Bey24831074.5431.845021294
Burks438422.8271.837014141
Stewart521311838.7271.363082416
Bagley3562976.59.6350121812
Hayes1262742.61405.0850314813
Duren721041767.014.6580142720
Diallo2347702.823.953013215
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Knox1041512.47.33707117
Joseph617231.0673.03105102
McGruder610161.87.830030
Noel316193.23.590532
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM312879119142.561421.96451190389108
OPPONENTS313958127145.471425.56071183382176

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you