AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic2332.0161-317.50855-13299-114.86847620.7
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey2032.0115-274.42030-9564-88.72732416.2
Burks1120.547-109.43119-5047-58.81016014.5
Bey2030.090-224.40229-10673-81.90128214.1
Bagley1124.859-102.5787-1822-27.81514713.4
Stewart1727.567-145.46224-6750-67.74620812.2
Hayes2424.076-204.37321-6616-19.8421897.9
Duren2122.061-103.5920-120-43.4651426.8
Diallo2315.656-117.4792-1333-53.6231476.4
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Knox1713.431-70.44315-456-9.667834.9
Joseph1814.133-77.42911-299-14.643864.8
McGruder88.55-19.2633-142-21.000151.9
Noel610.34-13.3080-03-4.750111.8
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM24241.0941-2103.447262-778497-644.7722641110.0
OPPONENTS24241.01036-2125.488284-814477-600.7952833118.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic1275873.8582.543011520
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey2472964.8874.458022536
Burks324272.5191.729011121
Bey2270924.6291.534016264
Bagley2750777.08.727010157
Stewart471101579.2231.449081912
Hayes1153642.71114.6700264010
Duren61831446.911.5500122018
Diallo2245672.9221.050013215
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Knox830382.27.4250687
Joseph51116.9512.8280581
McGruder68141.87.920030
Noel316193.23.590532
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM274749102342.652121.7550016433292
OPPONENTS272815108745.361425.65261148322152

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

